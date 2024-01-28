Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Casper Mattresses at This Early Presidents' Day Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Casper Cozy Season Sale
Casper
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:34 PM PST, January 28, 2024

Casper's Last Call sale is knocking up to 50% off all of the brand's mattresses and sleep essentials.

Presidents' Day 2024 is just a few weeks away, which means it's time to do some home shopping and take advantage of the deals on mattresses, furniture, and appliances. If you are looking to purchase a new mattress for a better night's rest, Casper just kicked off a Last Call sale with dreamy discounts on affordable sleepers.

While mattress sales come and go throughout the year, the early Presidents' Day mattress deals we're seeing at Casper are pretty major. Not only is everything on the brand's website up to 30% off, but you can also get 50% off both Nova Hybrid mattresses for massive savings and the best deals on a Casper mattress available right now.

Shop the Casper Mattress Sale

Another one of Casper's biggest discounts is on the Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress. For a queen size mattress, you can get 30% off the regular price of $3,595, bringing the sleeper down to $2,517. Customers love Casper's most supportive mattress, thanks to its Snow Technology that provides continuous cooling all night long.

As the winter rages on, it's only natural to want to refresh the rooms in our home that we're spending more time in. Ahead, save hundreds on every Casper mattress and find the perfect sleeper for you.

Nova Hybrid Mattress

Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Nova Hybrid Mattress

It's like you're sleeping in heaven. With a velvety soft layer and knit fabrics, this mattress makes bedtime more cozy and helps ease you into bed, while the layers provide support and comfort. 

$2,295 $1,148

Shop Now

Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress

Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress
Casper

Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress

For hot sleepers, the QuickCool Cover on the Nova Hybrid Snow creates a cool-to-the-touch experience every time you crawl in bed. HeatDelete Bands direct heat away from your body throughout the night to keep you comfortable.

$2,795 $1,322

Shop Now

Original Hybrid Mattress

Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Original Hybrid Mattress

Get unbeatable zoned support from a perfect combination of premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for a good night's sleep every night with the Original Hybrid Mattress

$1,495 $1,271

Shop Now

Wave Hybrid Mattress

Wave Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Wave Hybrid Mattress

Casper's Airscape cooling gel works with air circulated gel pods in this hybrid mattress to give you the best support for your aching back, and a cooler sleep. What more could you ask for?

$2,895 $2,167

Shop Now

Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress

Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress
Casper

Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress

By preventing overheating and giving you a cooling sensation, the Wave Hybrid Snow allows you to sleep without interruptions throughout the night. It will help align your lower back for those with back pain.

$3,395 $2,517

Shop Now

The Casper Mattress

The Casper Mattress
Casper

The Casper Mattress

The new cooling mattress on the block from Casper gives you comfort at an affordable price. Casper's uniquely responsive layer of foam is designed to soothe you to sleep with the perfect bit of bounce.

$995 $846

Shop Now

Element Pro Mattress

Element Pro Mattress
Casper

Element Pro Mattress

Casper's Element Pro Mattress is on sale for less than $500. It features a DualFoam Design for all-night comfort and AirScape to increase airflow to help keep you cool at night.

$995 $746

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

