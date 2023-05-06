Shopping

Save Up to 50% on Ninja Appliances at Amazon: Air Fryers, Ice Cream Makers, Indoor Grills and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja

Memorial Day weekend always brings with it some of the steepest discounts of the year, especially on home and kitchen appliances. Early shoppers don't have to wait for Monday, May 29 as Amazon is already hosting huge discounts on kitchen gear ahead of the holiday. Included in Amazon's sale are amazing deals on Ninja appliances up to 50% off. 

Ninja is known for its wide range of compact appliances that are perfect for small kitchens. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an indoor grill to bring outdoor grilling power to your countertop, Ninja has tons of options for all of your cooking needs.

With summer approaching, TikTok has been obsessed with Ninja Creami ice cream makers. After selling out, the Ninja Creami is back in stock at Amazon and it's on sale for 30% off. Unlike traditional ice cream makers, Ninja’s innovative Creamerizer System finely shaves and churns ice particles into creamy frozen treats in minutes. The versatile 7-in-1 model can make ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, sorbet, and milkshakes for the whole family. 

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

With the Ninja CREAMi, you can easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats by transforming everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more.

$230$160

Ahead, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on Ninja appliances to make cooking easier this spring.

Best Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 38% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

$130$80
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.

$230$130
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.

$140$110
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer

If you're searching for a compact air fryer, Ninja's Mini Air Fryer features 2-Qt. capacity for smaller snacks and meals. 

$80$59
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid

Ninja's extra-large, family-sized multicooker has the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp - all under one SmartLid.

$280$150
Ninja BL660 Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja Cups
Ninja BL660 Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja Cups
Amazon
Ninja BL660 Professional Blender & Nutri Ninja Cups

Blend your overly-ripe fruit into smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with convenient cups that can go directly on the blender. 

$120$100
Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor
Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor
Amazon
Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor

This Ninja food processor is crafted with a powerful 1000-peak watt motor and can process tough ingredients easily. 

$120$90
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
11-in-1 Pro 6.5 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

If you've been considering an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker or dehydrator, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro is your solution. 

$200$130
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Amazon
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.

$200$150

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 31 Best Deals From Amazon's Kitchen Outlet To Shop This Spring

Save Up to 30% on Highly-Rated Keurig Coffee Makers at Amazon

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is On Sale Right Now

Grab a New Vitamix On Sale at Amazon for Up to $230 Off

16 Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers — Shop Ninja, Cosori & More

Best Spring Kitchen Deals at Amazon — Save Now on Cookware Essentials

Shop Khloé Kardashian's Kitchen Storage Tricks for a Perfect Pantry

The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype

14 Kitchen Tools That Can Help Your Groceries Last Longer