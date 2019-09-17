Saved by the Bell is officially getting a reboot!

On Tuesday, NBC unveiled their own streaming service, Peacock, which will be the home of a new iteration of the popular sitcom.

NBC also revealed that the new series is going to feature a few familiar faces from the original series, Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) and Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater)! This means that, as of now, Zac Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Screech (Dustin Diamond), Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) aren't going to be part of the new show.

In terms of programming on the platform, Saved by the Bell is just the tip of the iceberg. They are also planning to reboot Punky Brewster with the show's original star, Soleil Moon Frye, as well as a number of promising drama series including a reboot of Battlestar Galactica from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel, Brave New World, starring Demi Moore and the medical drama Dr. Death starring Jamie Dornan and Alec Baldwin.

In the years ahead, Peacock will be the exclusive home of beloved NBC shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. They'll also offer shows like 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Downton Abbey, Will & Grace and much more. The streaming platform will also be offering original films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation.

In 2016, ET spoke with Thiessen about her and the rest of the cast's spoof of the series on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the possibility or a reboot in the future.

"I don't think you'd be able to get all of us," Thiessen predicted at the time. "The whole thing we did with Jimmy Fallon -- making fun of it in a really light, fun, smart way -- was the way we wanted to do it."

Then, in 2018 when the pop-up diner Saved by the Max made its way around a number of U.S. cities, ET chatted with actor Ed Alonzo, who played Max the diner owner on the show, about the possibility of a new Saved by the Bell series.

"You never say never, but I think what a good idea it would be - there should be a show based on The Max to where maybe the kids that were on Saved by the Bell, their kids are now hanging out at The Max," Alonzo suggested. "'Cause look at me. I look awesome! I look just the same." Time will tell if the original show's iconic restaurant will be part of the new series.

Saved by the Bell originally ran from 1989 to 1993. It inspired two spinoffs, Save by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class, as well as two TV movies.

Peacock is set to launch in April 2020.

