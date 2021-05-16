Scarlett Johansson is this year's Generation Award winner! During Sunday's Los Angeles-set MTV Movie & TV Awards, the 36-year-old actress attempted to deliver a heartfelt speech while accepting the prestigious honor -- but her husband, Colin Jost, got in the way with a little slime.

"Thank you so much for this honor. Watching that reel it reminds me of all the incredibly inspiring collaborators that I've been fortunate enough to work with for over three decades. I never would've been able to continue to evolve as an actor for the last 30 years without the support and dedication of so many cast and crew members that make up the nomadic traveling circus family, and the dedication and hard work of so many people that goes into making any movie continues to inspire me as a performer," Johansson said. "So this award really belongs too many hundreds of creative people all over the world."



"This award is made possible by all of you," she continued, thanking her fans. "And it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me."

Johansson then began to introduce a clip from Black Widow -- but was hit with a face full of slime instead. As she had to remind Jost, the whole slime thing isn't MTV -- "That's Nickelodeon!"



"I'm very, very sorry," Jost said, apologizing. "I'll go get a towel."

Sandra Bullock, Tom Cruise, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, and Reese Witherspoon are among the previous Generation Award winners.

Johansson is a six-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee. She nabbed a golden popcorn in 2013 for Best Fight for her role in The Avengers. She previously received nominations in the following categories: Best Kiss, Best Female Performance and Breakthrough Female.

