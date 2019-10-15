If an all-female Marvel movie happens someday soon, it has Scarlett Johansson's full endorsement -- regardless if she's involved.

ET's Nischelle Turner chatted with the actress, who plays Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, about such a project while walking the red carpet at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards on Monday night. And she didn't hesitate to share her enthusiasm for shining a light on the badass female superheroes in the MCU.

"I completely, fully support an all-female Marvel movie," the 34-year-old actress stated. "I think it could be some cool A-Force thing where you had an opportunity to see all those amazing superheroines all together again. It was such a hit when that moment happened in Endgame. I'm definitely buying a ticket to that. I don't know what the fate of my character, how that all plays in."

A-Force, the super team she's referencing, is an all-female group of Avengers that helmed their own comic book series in recent years. Also, as fans know, [warning: spoiler alert] her character died in Avengers: Endgame when Black Widow and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) were attempting to retrieve the Soul Stone from the planet Vormir, a task which requires someone to die in the process.

"We need a time machine," she jokingly added while discussing how she might be involved in the aforementioned project.

However, Johansson's days as a Marvel superhero aren't over just yet. She has her own Black Widow movie on the way, which wrapped production just last month. It's headed to theaters in May of next year.

Although Marvel Studios hasn't lent credence to fans' and the actress' hopes for an all-female project, it's been on people's minds for some time. In May 2018, ET spoke with Black Panther star Letitia Wright about such a project and she also showed interest.

"Let's just do it!" Wright, who plays Shuri the Wakandan in the films, exclaimed to ET at the time. "I think if we're going into the next phase of Marvel, we've gotta completely take that off the list. An all-female Marvel cinematic experience. I'm down for that."

While at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards on Monday, Johansson also shared why this particular gathering is so special to her.

"I think one of the most exciting things about this particular event is that it's women honoring other women, which, I think is, to me, is very, very touching," she said. "It's our responsibility to support one another, lift each other up and to mentor one another, especially in this industry, which can be so cutthroat. And the fact that I can look around tonight and see all my colleagues is just a wonderful moment to celebrate tonight."

ET also briefly spoke with Johansson about finding the time to plan her wedding to Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost while also juggling a hectic film career and raising a 5-year-old daughter.

"It's very imbalanced," she said with a laugh. "I think that is a rumor. There is no balance."

