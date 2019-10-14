With two films coming out this year, another film currently in production, a wedding to plan on the horizon, and a five-year-old daughter to raise, Scarlett Johnasson has quite a lot going on.

Yet she still managed to hit the red carpet at this year's Elle Women In Hollywood Awards on Monday looking flawless, and she stopped to talk with ET's Nischelle Turner about how she manages to find any semblance of a work-life balance.

As it turns out, she really doesn't, and she's not even sure if that elusive concept is anything more than a myth.

"It's very imbalanced," Johansson laughingly said of her personal life and her career. "I think that is a rumor. There is no balance."

Furthermore, the celebrated actress said that the idea that balance can be found, "gives you false hope and it makes you feel crazy."

It's no surprise, then, that she might be hesitant to take on even more work. However, she was recently name-dropped by country queen Dolly Parton when the singer was asked who she'd like to have play her in a future biopic.

"Those are big shoes to fill," Johansson said when asked about the possibility. "Or, probably not. They are probably very tiny, dainty, sparkly fabulous shoes."

Johansson said that she's "never found a biopic that I felt compelled to try my hand at," but admitted she would be interested "just for the costumes alone!"

"She is quite a woman," the actresses said of Parton. "She's a hard-working woman and she embodies everything that is fierce independence. So, I'm sure it would be a lot of work but it would be good work. So, maybe!"

