Congratulations are in order for Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy and her husband, Graham Outerbridge!

Levy took to Instagram Tuesday to share that the couple welcomed their first child, a son named James Eugene Outerbridge. Though he arrived ahead of schedule, Levy said she and her husband are so glad that their little one is "in the world."

"He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world ✨," Levy wrote alongside an adorable pic of her hand next to the newborn's tiny feet.

It appears that Levy paid homage to her dad and Schitt's Creek co-star, Eugene Levy, by giving her son her father's first name as his middle name.

Levy's post was met with lots of congratulatory comments from fans and fellow celebs, including Veep's Tony Hale, Katie Couric and more.

"Welcome James!!," Hale wrote, with Couric commenting, "Congratulations!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

The 35-year-old actress first shared that she was expecting back in May, sharing a summery shot of her growing baby bump.

"We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" Levy wrote at the time. In the photo, an expectant Levy wore a pair of striped shorts and an unbuttoned linen top with a fedora.

After sharing the baby news, Levy, who played waitress Twyla Sands on the sitcom, received plenty of love from her former co-stars.

“REMEMBER HOW YOU’RE PREGNANT?!” Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose) gushed, while Jennifer Robertson (Jocelyn Schitt) added, “Sarah!!!!! I’m SO excited for you and Graham! ❤️I’ll send you All Dressed chips from Canada!!!”

The baby news comes less than a year after Levy tied the knot with Outerbridge, an actor and producer, in October.

Levy and Outerbridge have been together since 2018. When Schitt's Creek came to a close in April of 2020, Outerbridge took to Instagram to compliment his ladylove's performance.

"Words can’t describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman," Outerbridge wrote at the time. "She’s the most talented and graceful person I’ve met, and I’m luckier than I could ever imagine!"

RELATED CONTENT

'Schitt's Creek' Star Sarah Levy Is Pregnant

'Schitt's Creek' Star Sarah Levy Marries Graham Outerbridge

'Schitt's Creek' Cast Bring the Laughs While Handing Out Comedy Emmys

Selena Gomez Recreates Iconic 'Schitt's Creek' Scene on TikTok Ahead of 'SNL' Debut This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery