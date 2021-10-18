Congratulations are in order for Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy. Sarah tied the knot with actor and producer Graham Outerbridge over the weekend. Sarah's brother and co-star, Dan Levy, was the first to share the news on his Instagram Monday morning.

"My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to 'S Club Party' on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy," Dan wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of him and his sister dancing the night away at her wedding.

Sarah shared a snap of her own on Monday. The 35-year-old actress posted a sweet strip of photo booth pics of her and her husband from their big day.

"Bells are ringing ✨✨10.16.2021," Sarah captioned the post.

Graham also posted some BTS moments from the wedding on his Instagram Story, including several clips of their first dance as husband and wife.

Sarah and Graham have been together since 2018 and have been open about praising each other on social media.

Last month, the 39-year-old actor-producer shared a heartfelt tribute to Sarah in honor of her 35th birthday.

"I have 22 minutes to post this, but I could not be happier to spend Sept. 10th with this stunning birthday girl. I love you @sarahplevy ! Have a wonderful Birthday," he wrote alongside a cute pic of the pair enjoying a sweet treat. "This photo is soy candid."

Sarah, who also shared the same photo from Graham's sweet birthday post, has posted plenty of photos of her now-husband on social media as well. While ringing in the new year together in December 2020, she posted a photo of him kissing her on the cheek writing, "To hugging, kissing and squeezing all our loved ones sometime in 2021 🤷🏻‍♀️😘."

And in August, Sarah celebrated Graham's birthday with a cute candid shot.

"Another year around the sun and what a year it’s been. Happiest birthday @instagraham_sto love you so much 🍕💞," she wrote.

