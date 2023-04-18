'Schmigadoon!' Sneak Peek: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Channel 'Hair' in Elaborate Number (Exclusive)
'Schmigadoon!': Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Sing an Ela…
'Love Is Blind's Jackie Shares Update on Her Future With Josh Af…
'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Dating! Inside Their 'Cas…
Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident: Watch Body-Cam Footage From the…
Katy Perry Gushes Over Bringing Daughter Daisy to Hawaii to Film…
Kylie Jenner Doing ‘Her Own Thing’ and Wants to Stay ‘Drama Free…
'Love Is Blind's Irina Shares the Reunion Moment Netflix Didn't …
'Love is Blind' Season 4 Cast Reacts to Reunion Delay (Exclusive)
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Set Visit: Tiffany Calls Brett a 'Groom…
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Reacts to Oussama Calling Her ‘Crazy’ an…
'Love Is Blind's Micah Explains Why She Made Paul Answer First a…
'Love Is Blind' Reunion: Cast Reacts to Biggest Bombshells
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix 'In Talks' to Join 'Dancing…
Kelly Clarkson Divorce-Inspired Singles ‘Me’ and ‘Mine’ Address …
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Cozy on Horseback Ride
Billy Gardell Gives Health Update and Reveals How Much He Weighs…
Ryan Phillippe Reacts to Son Deacon Following in His Acting Foot…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Portr…
Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) are taking matters into their own hands on Schmigadoon!.
ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the latest episode, "Something Real," which sees the duo performing an elaborate musical number for Jenny (Dove Cameron) and the gang after they realize they have to be the ones to ensure everyone gets a happy ending -- with unintended consequences.
In the two-minute clip, Josh and Melissa -- who are surrounded by everyone dressed in Hair-inspired garb -- channel the popular Broadway musical as they impressively sing an original song about a young girl who left home for the big city, only to find out her dad died.
The message the pair was trying to send to Jenny was to "talk to daddy" before it's too late and so they can mend their relationship. Watch ET's exclusive scene above.
Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with Paul serving as showrunner and writer of the series' original songs. Lorne Michaels executive produces with Andrew Singer, along with Micah Frank, who is co-executive producer.
New episodes of Schmigadoon! drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Schmigadoon!': Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key in Season 2 Trailer
Alan Cumming on Playing Mayor Menlove in 'Schmigadoon!'
Watch as Martin Short Explains the Rules of 'Schmigadoon!' (Exclusive)