Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Passing the 6th Grade

That's another school year down for Mason Disick! Proud dad Scott Disick took to Instagram Wednesday to congratulate the 12-year-old for passing the sixth grade. Scott celebrated his son's milestone moment with a balloon display. In the photo, shared to Scott's Instagram Story, a set of large, silver mylar balloons can be seen, which read, "Yay Mason Passed The 6th Grade."

"Congrats mason you passed the 6th grade let's party," Scott, who shares Mason, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, added.

Instagram/scottdisick

The post comes not long after a source tells ET that Scott has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis Barker's marriage.

"Scott has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis' marriage, but he is doing as well as he can be," the source shared. "He has mixed feelings because he loves Kourtney, but he also knows she is very happy," the source shares, adding that Scott "has a lot of regrets about how he treated Kourtney during their relationship."

According to the source, "Scott and Kourtney's kids are happy, but naturally, always hoped that there was a chance their parents would get back together."

"Scott is sad that he isn’t as close with Kourtney or her family as he once was. He misses them all and wants to be included in things," the source said. "Scott still has a good relationship with the family overall, but it's a little different now. Kris is still like a mom to him and he loves her like his mom. He’s also still very close with Khloe."

Scott's relationship with the family was recently evidenced in their outpouring of birthday tributes to him, with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian all wishing the reality star a happy birthday.

Scott rang in his 39th birthday with his three children by his side. In a video shared to Instagram, Penelope and Reign were seen piling up on top of dad and Mason while they wrestled around in bed.

"Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!" Scott captioned the adorable clip.

For more on the famous family, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Scott Disick 'Having a Hard Time' With Kourtney & Travis' Marriage

Kardashian-Jenners Share Sweet Tributes for Scott Disick's Birthday

How Kourtney's Kids Are Adjusting to Her Relationship With Travis

Why Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Feel Overwhelmed By Travis Barker Marriage (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery