Scott Disick Reveals His Valentine Is Daughter Penelope in Sweet Post
Penelope Disick Does TikTok Trends With Mom Kourtney, Travis Bar…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Kids Support His Son Lan…
'The Kardashians' Set Hulu Premiere Date as Kim and Kanye Contin…
Kylie Jenner Announces the Arrival of Her Baby Boy With Travis S…
How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…
‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Julie Chen Shares How Often She Thinks …
Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott
Why Kanye West Is Speaking Out Against Kim Kardashian (Source)
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
Thierry Mugler, Beloved French Fashion Designer, Dead at 73
Go Behind the Scenes of Eugene Levy’s Super Bowl Commercial (Exc…
'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 Cast Revealed: Athletes, 'House…
'Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Speaks Out Following Arrest After All…
Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell Gush Over Kim Cattrall in ‘How I Me…
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Lord Anthony Embraces Kate Sharma During …
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Choked Up in First Interview …
'90 Day Fiancé': See Gino’s Reaction to Watching Jasmine With a …
Cynthia Nixon on ‘And Just Like That’s Finale and Premiere of Ne…
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Finds Out Christine Brown Packed …
Scott Disick is grateful for his daughter. The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to pay tribute to Penelope, the 9-year-old daughter he shares with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Scott and Kourtney are also parents to Reign, 7, and Mason, 12.
In honor of the holiday, Scott shared a sweet photo of Penelope fast asleep.
"My Valentine’s Day is complete with my little angel sleeping having magical dreams," he wrote. "Watching her grow into the little lady she is today has made me appreciate life more and more every day. I love u soooooo much p!"
Penelope's aunt, Khloe Kardashian, shared her love for her niece in the comments, writing, "She's the sweets girl ever!! Such an angel."
Meanwhile, Kourtney shared a Valentine's Day post with Reign. In the pics, Kourtney sports red pants and a black top, while Reign is decked out in a classic tuxedo.
"Valentine’s dance," Kourtney captioned the post.
Kourtney's romantic relationship with Scott is in the past, as she recently got engaged to Travis Barker. Following the pair's engagement, a source told ET that Scott "stewing over" the news and "not happy at all."
"He's lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney," the source said. "Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically."
"He's trying to figure out his next move when it comes to their kids," the source added. "Kourtney is trying to ignore any negativity from Scott because she has been down that road too many times to count and is just enjoying this moment."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Cheer on His Son at Fashion Show
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Planning 'Intimate' Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Have Romantic Trip to Disneyland
Related Gallery