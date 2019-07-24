Talk about couple goals!

With a little over one year of marriage under their belts, country singer Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi Dugal, opened up to ET about what keeps their relationship strong.

“Date nights are very important,” McCreery told ET over the phone on Monday. “It’s the one-on-one time...to reconnect and talk about what’s going on in both of our lives.”

Despite their busy schedules, the two have teamed up with Bumble -- alongside Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell, and Kane and Katelyn Brown -- for "Country Couples for a Cause."

The contest gives fans who download the free Bumble app a once-in-a-lifetime double date night experience with country’s biggest couples, while the app donates to a charity of the couple’s choice.

“We’d love to connect with some fans and have a fun night out,” the couple admitted.

“Our dates are not too extravagant,” explained McCreery, who dated Dugal for more than six years before tying the knot in North Carolina in June 2018. “We like to go out to eat, and a lot of times that will end with ice cream afterwards.”

The 25-year-old singer also shared that Dugal's dream date night would be "going to Paris and doing an Eiffel Tower date. We have Eiffel Towers all over the house.”

While the couple doesn’t have any immediate plans to visit the City of Love, married life is keeping them busy at their North Carolina home since adopting a puppy, Moose, back in January.

“He’s keeping us on our toes,” Dugal said of their new addition to the family. “It gives us a sense of responsibility… we’re learning a lot about how we work together in certain situations and how to react. It’s a big learning experience for us.”

