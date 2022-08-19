'SEAL Team' Sets Season 6 Premiere Date on Paramount Plus
SEAL Team has a premiere date for season 6. Paramount+ revealed on Friday that the upcoming 10-episode season will kick off Sunday, Sept. 18, with new episodes dropping weekly on the streaming service.
As part of the announcement, the official trailer for the new season was revealed, potentially hinting at Bravo Team's last mission ever as the future of the crew is in major limbo. With one of their team members, Clay (Max Thieriot), fighting for his life, the rest of Bravo have to pick up the slack and keep fighting the good fight so they can justify staying intact as a team.
Of course, easier said done as the team finds themselves in the crosshairs more frequently than before: "When did Bravo become a bomb magnet?" Sonny (A.J. Buckley) asks.
As the trailer reaches its climax, Jason (David Boreanaz) is forced to face the truth. "We can't keep killing our way out of this war," he pleads. "Maybe a little mercy goes a long way."
Watch the dramatic trailer below.
Back in February, Paramount+ announced a new SEAL Team standalone movie to premiere exclusively on the streaming service and will be executive produced by Boreanaz, as well as executive producers Christopher Chulack and Spener Hudnut.
The series stars Boreanaz, Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian.
SEAL Team premieres Sunday, Sept. 18 on Paramount+.
