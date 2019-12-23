Sean and Catherine Lowe Welcome Third Child

Sean and Catherine Lowe have a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

The Bachelor couple has welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Mia, they announced via Instagram on Monday.



Catherine shared a close-up photo from her hospital bed, where she can be seen cradling her newborn on her chest. She sweetly captioned the pic, "Mama, Mia. 💕."

The baby appeared to have come quickly, as just seven hours earlier, Sean posted a photo from the hospital, saying, "It’s almost time to meet the new baby! Such a special time for me."

Sean and Catherine are already parents to sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 1.



In an interview with ET earlier this month, Sean, 36, revealed that he and Catherine, 33, were waiting for the birth to find out if they were having a boy or girl.

"We're going to be surprised, just like we were with our first two," he said. "We've got a list of names. We're not sharing them, but we've narrowed them down. We got a couple boy names and a couple girl names, and hopefully, by the time it comes, we will pick the one."

Catherine, meanwhile, revealed they hadn't been able to prepare much for being a family of five, given the busyness of the holidays. "We haven't prepared much, because of all the chaos and Christmas coming up and our businesses," she confessed.

"We're trying to sleep train Samuel so he's not injuring the baby when it sleeps in our room because at three years old, Samuel's definitely feeling more confident about doing whatever he wants at whatever time he wants," she shared. "So, we're trying to just set boundaries and expectations for our family."

"I've definitely been preparing to be super present with my kids now because it's going to be a very different chapter in a couple weeks," she added.

Sean and Catherine married in 2014, just over a year after his season of The Bachelor.



See more on the couple in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sean and Catherine Lowe on Preparing for Baby No. 3 Amid the Holidays (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Sean Lowe Reveals How Having Baby No. 2 Has Changed Him (Exclusive)

Sean Lowe on How The ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Could Produce Better Couples (Exclusive)

Bachelor Nation's Catherine and Sean Lowe Expecting Baby No. 3 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery