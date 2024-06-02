On Sunday, Sean Kingston was transferred from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and is being extradited to Florida, where he is accused of committing more than $1 million in fraud and theft alongside his mother, Janice Turner.

On Tuesday, May 28, the 34-year-old singer had an extradition hearing in San Bernardino Superior Court and agreed to be transported to Broward County, where he and his mom are facing charges of conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and identity theft, arrest warrants issued by local police state.

According to the Associated Press, Kingston -- whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson -- was not in court but signed papers agreeing to the extradition.

ET reached out to Kingston's legal team for comment. The investigation is ongoing.

Sean Kingston has agreed to be extradited from California to Florida, where he is facing theft and fraud charges - Getty Images

Kingston was arrested on May 23 at Fort Irwin in the Mojave Desert, an Army base he was performing at. Turner, 61, was arrested the same day at the singer's home in Florida, where SWAT executed a raid. Cops have alleged the pair stole a Cadillac Escalade and jewelry, among other items.

At the time of their arrests, Turner was booked on eight charges of fraud and theft, law enforcement confirmed to ET.

Following the raid of the Fort Lauderdale home where Kingston lives, the "Beautiful Girls" singer took to his Instagram Story to assure fans that he was "good" and his lawyers were "handling everything." That statement came shortly before his own arrest.

"People love negative energy," he wrote at the time. "I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

Sean Kingston in an Instagram Story from May 23, just hours before his arrest - Sean Kingston/Instagram

The raid came more than two months after Ver Ver Entertainment sued the Jamaican-Amercian singer in Broward County, claiming Kingston entered into a contract in 2023 for the sale and installation of a colossal 232-inch TV, coupled with a robust sound system, at his Florida home.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Kingston is alleged to have hyped up his relationship with Justin Bieber and, in an effort "to induce [Ver Ver Entertainment] to accept a much lower down payment and credit towards the purchase price, [Kingston] promised [Ver Ver Entertainment] that he would produce promotional videos of [his] corporation with Mr. Bieber.

The company claims Kingston wired the company $30,000 to start making the television and that after the installation in December, he never completed the payment for the remaining balance.

Ver Ver Entertainment claims Kingston "never had any intention of paying [Ver Ver Entertainment] in full for its Colossal TV and sound system."

The mug shot of Janice Turner, mother of rapper Sean Kingston - Broward County Sheriff

At the time of his arrest last week, Kingston was already serving two years of probation for trafficking stolen property, AP reports. Turner previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud for stealing $160,000. She served more than a year in prison, federal court records state.

RELATED CONTENT: