Sean Kingston is speaking out after his home in Broward County, Florida, was raided by authorities on Thursday.

The "Beautiful Girls" singer-rapper -- whose real name is Kisean Anderson -- took to his Instagram Story to reassure his fans that he's "good" and his lawyers are "handling everything."

"People love negative energy," the 34-year-old wrote. "I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the department is working on an incident regarding a law enforcement investigation at the rapper's home. The scope of the investigation is still unclear, but a spokesperson for the Broward Sheriff's Office tells ET that its office, Dania Beach District detectives, along with members of Broward Sheriff's Strategic Investigation Unit and Davie Police SWAT served arrest and search warrants at Kingston's residence.

The investigation, which began in the city of Dania Beach, resulted in the arrest of Kingston's mother, Janice Turner, who was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The raid comes more than two months after Ver Ver Entertainment sued the "Beautiful Girls" singer-rapper in Broward County Court claiming Kingston and the company entered into a contract in 2023 for the sale and installation of a colossal 232-inch TV, coupled with a robust sound system, at his Florida home.

It is alleged that Kingston wired the company $30,000 to commence manufacturing the massive TV. The company goes on to claim it installed the 232-inch TV and sound system at his home in December. Upon installation, the company claims the remaining balance was due in full, but it never received payment.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Kingston is alleged to have hyped up his relationship with Justin Bieber and, in an effort "to induce [Ver Ver Entertainment] to accept a much lower down payment and credit towards the purchase price, [Kingston] promised [Ver Ver Entertainment] that he would produce promotional videos of [his] corporation with Mr. Bieber."

Ver Ver Entertainment claims Kingston "had no ongoing working [relationship] with Mr. Bieber, nor did [Kingston] and Mr. Bieber have any intention of producing promotional videos of [Ver Ver Entertainment's] corporation."

The company claims Kingston made these false statements in order to get it to require "as small a down payment as possible."

Ver Ver Entertainment claims Kingston "never had any intention of paying [Ver Ver Entertainment] in full for its Colossal TV and sound system."

The company is suing Kingston for breach of contract and fraud. At this point, it's unclear if the raid is related to the lawsuit.

