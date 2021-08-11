Sean Penn and Daughter Dylan Have Sweet Father-Daughter Moment at 'Flag Day' Screening
Dylan Penn Shares Acting Advice She Got From Her Famous Parents
Cynthia Erivo Shares the Moment She Heard About Her 2021 Emmy No…
Britney Spears Granted Permission to Hire Own Lawyer: Why It's a…
Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Hazel Makes Her Red Carpet D…
'Marvel's What If?' Exclusive: Behold, the Totality of the Mul…
Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …
MTV Brings Back ‘Cribs’: See Which Celebs Will Be Showing Off Th…
Jai Courtney, Flula Borg and Nathan Fillion Tease 'New Set of St…
Ryan Reynolds on Celebrating 10 Years With Blake Lively at the …
Jennifer Aniston Talks Dating Apps, Lil Nas X On His ‘Purpose’ a…
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday on the Balance of Being Wives Who…
'The Flash': Jordan Fisher Talks Suiting Up as Impulse and West-…
Brad Paisley Talks Bringing His Band to the Waters of ‘Shark Wee…
Watch Ian Ziering and ET’s Kevin Frazier Go Inside a Shark Sanct…
Watch Jake Paul and Julia Rose Talk Marriage
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Korey Goes on a Date With Three New Is…
Sean Penn and his daughter, Dylan Penn, are hitting the carpet to promote their upcoming film, Flag Day. The pair had a sweet moment as they posed for photos at the movie's screening at The Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles Wednesday night.
Sean both directed and stars in Flag Day, and his real-life kids appear in the film as his character's children. Sean plays John Vogel, a father who lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and conman in order to provide for his daughter, who's trying to uncover the truth about her dad's life.
Dylan kept it glam in a silver, sequined dress and matching silver strappy sandals, while her dad went a little more casual in jeans, a black t-shirt and a bomber jacket. Sean shares Dylan and son Hopper with his ex-wife, Robin Wright.
Earlier this month, the movie debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, where Sean attended the premiere with his children and co-stars.
Flag Day is based off the story of John Vogel as told by his daughter Jennifer. In real life, Jennifer penned the memoir, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life, which is the basis for the film.
Flag Day hits theaters on Aug. 20.
RELATED CONTENT
Sean Penn Acts Alongside Daughter Dylan in 'Flag Day' Trailer
Sean Penn Makes Red Carpet Appearance With His Kids Dylan and Hopper
Sean Penn Reportedly Marries Girlfriend Leila George
Related Gallery