Sean Penn is making his stance clear when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Deadline, the Oscar-winning actor will not be returning to the set of the Starz series Gaslit until the entire cast and crew are vaccinated.

Although the studio backing the project, NBCUniversal, has imposed mandatory vaccines for "Zone A" cast and crew members, who are in close proximity to each other during production, and provided an on-site vaccination clinic for those involved with the show, Penn has issued an ultimatum.

The 60-year-old actor has offered to make his mandatory vaccination happen, free of charge, through his nonprofit organization, Community Organized Relief Effort, so that Gaslit can resume production.

Gaslit will offer a modern take on the Watergate scandal of the '70s as told in the podcast Slow Burn. The political thriller will center around the untold stories and forgotten characters of the time. Penn will play Attorney General John Mitchell, Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend at the time. Julia Roberts will portray his wife, Martha Mitchell, who was one of the first to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate.

Penn is no stranger to keeping things COVID-safe in his professional and personal life. Last August, Penn married 29-year-old actress Leila George in a virtual ceremony. During his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he said they opted for a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic but that his two children were present.

"We did a COVID wedding," Penn shared. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

