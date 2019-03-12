Motownphilly's back again.

Boyz II Men is taking on their classic hit with a little help from country star Brett Young in an upcoming CMT Crossroads special, airing Wednesday, March 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. Only ET has a sneak peek of the performance! Watch "Motownphilly" below.

The 1991 single, which served as the group's debut, fittingly serves as the opener on the show set list, which will be followed by Young's triple platinum-certified hit, "In Case You Didn't Know." From there, the artists will perform "End of the Road," "Mercy," "Water Runs Dry," "Here Tonight" and "Catch," closing with the iconic "I'll Make Love to You."

Young recently stopped by ET Live to plug his new album, Ticket to LA, and dish on his recent nuptials. The singer wed longtime girlfriend Taylor Mills in Palm Springs last year.

“I hope people feel connected,” Young said about his sophomore album, which debuted on Dec. 7. “I hope we spent enough time picking songs and writing songs for a record that people can relate to. Part of writing songs and doing this is letting people into your life a little bit. It is happier because I’m happier. I’m newly married and I’m in a different place in my life."

See the interview below.

