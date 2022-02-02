See Chris Hemsworth's 3 Kids Attack Him in Hilarious Rare Pics

Thor has met his match! Chris Hemsworth shared adorable pictures of his three kids bombarding him with what could easily be interpreted as tough love.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted three pictures of his three kids -- 9-year-old daughter India and 7-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan -- ganging up on him. But wait, there's an explanation!

The Marvel star can be seen carrying one of his sons over his shoulders while he lifts his other son with all his might. India is next to him, trying to hold down the beanie-wearing Hemsworth by his arm. Hemsworth, proving yet again his prowess when it comes to his sense of humor, captioned the post saying, "As Founder of @centrfit, I take my role in personally trying out every program seriously. This one was a full body and emotionally taxing workout specifically designed for parents. It didn't make the cut."

Hemsworth launched the fitness app Cntr back in 2017, which provides video workouts and meal plans curated by the action star and his team of fitness and health experts. Despite the program designed for busy parents not making the cut, it sure was a fun way to incorporate his kids into his business venture. It's also rare that he offers a glimpse of them at the same time.

The last time Hemsworth, who shares his three kids with his wife Elsa Pataky, shared a pic of all three of his kids was back in August, when the fan-favorite action star celebrated his 38th birthday.

The sweet post included the surfing-themed cake his kids created for him. The series of snapshots revealed the blue icing ocean, fondant surfer and a kaleidoscopic array of colorful sprinkles.

"Thanks for all the birthday messages!" Hemsworth wrote, alongside the photos.

"Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy," he wrote. "Love you all! Cheers."

