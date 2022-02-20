See Daniel Radcliffe Transform into 'Weird Al' Yankovic for New Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe is gearing up to play "Weird Al" Yankovic in a new Roku Channel biopic about the life and career of the man behind the Grammy-winning parodies.

In new photos from the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story taken earlier this month in Los Angeles, the 32-year-old Harry Potter star, dressed in a camouflage short-sleeved button-up with a pair of plain black jeans and checkered Vans slip on shoes, is hardly recognizable in Yankovic's infamous curly 'do and mustache combo, as he's seen making his way through the film's set with an iced coffee in hand.

According to a tongue-in-cheek release for the upcoming biopic, the film "holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

The movie also promises to bring "audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."

Yankovic, who serves as a writer for the biopic, said he was "thrilled" to have Radcliffe portray him in the story about his life.

"I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film," Yankovic gushed. "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Backgrid

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," the funny man jokingly added of the Funny Or Die and Tango-produced project.

Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming said the network couldn't be prouder to be the one putting out the project.

"This is sincerely the ultimate combination of talent, creativity, and friends, coming together to make something genuinely funny and we could not be prouder to call this film a Roku Original," Davis said.

In addition to directing, Eric Appel is also a writer on Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, as well as one of the film's executive producers.

"When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it," Appel quipped.

Yankovic will also be producing the film, along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Funny Or Die's Henry Muñoz III and Tango's Neil Shah are executive producers.

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

