See Edie Falco Channel Hillary Clinton on 'American Crime Story' Set

Edie Falco is channeling Hillary Clinton.

The 57-year-old actress was photographed for the first time as the former Secretary of State while on the set of Impeachment: American Crime Storyin Los Angeles this week. In the pic, Falco is seen in a blue-and-white striped button-up shirt and slacks. Her blonde hair is cut short in a simple bob, very much like the former first lady's hairstyle.

The Ryan Murphy produced FX series, will detail the events surrounding the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Impeachment will go inside the national scandal that made Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones key figures in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century. Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the Washington, D.C.-set installment will be written and executive produced by Sarah Burgess with Lewinsky also serving as a producer.

Beanie Feldstein is portraying Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson is Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford co-stars as Jones and Clive Owen is embodying the 42nd president.

Just last month, ET spoke with Murphy about Paulson's Tripp transformation after she was photographed in full costume and makeup.

"Sarah, particularly, really had been dedicated to that role and she wanted to do it naturally and she gained weight to play Linda Tripp. And then, you know, you put the wig on her and it’s sort of an amazing thing she’s doing physically. It’s very transformative. It reminds me a lot of what Christian Bale did a couple years ago -- that sort of dedication,” Murphy said, referring to the Oscar-winning actor’s work on Vice. “We talked a lot about how she has to keep it up for many many months until it's done shooting, so it’s hard.”

ET also previously spoke with Feldstein, who praised Paulson, saying, "[she] is my favorite actor of all time. So to get to stand toe-to-toe with her as Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp is going to be a ride of a lifetime.”

Hear more of what she said about the upcoming season in the video below. Impeachment: American Crime Story is expected to make its debut on FX sometime this year.

