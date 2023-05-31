What do Austin Butler, Brie Larson, Colin Farrell, Idris Elba, Kristen Wiig and Sarah Snook all have in common? They are all stars in Apple TV+'s slate of new films and series slated to debut in 2023. The streaming platform shared an extended teaser of several of its upcoming projects as well as returning favorites, offering viewers several first looks at what's to come throughout the rest of the year.

Among the new projects are Butler in Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' latest World War II drama, Masters of Air; Larson trading capes for lab coats in Lessons in Chemistry; Farrell playing a private detective in the crime series, Sugar; Elba in the intense airplane thriller, Hijack; and Wiig teaming up with Carol Burnett and Laura Dern in Palm Royale.

Additionally, Amanda Seyfried returns to TV after The Dropout in the new limited series, The Crowded Room, which also stars Tom Holland.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Snook, meanwhile, appears alongside Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks in The Beanie Bubble. It's one of several new films, including Flora and Son and Stephen Curry: Underrated.

In addition to sharing clips of The Morning Show season 3, with an official look at Jon Hamm's new role on the news drama, Apple TV+ previewed the anticipated new seasons for The Afterparty with Tiffany Haddish, Lee Pace's Foundation, Loot starring Maya Rudolph, Physical with Rose Byrne (who is also in Platonic with Seth Rogen) and the Kevin Durant-inspired series, Swagger.

And based on the preview and newly released footage, it's going to be a star-studded next few months for film and TV fans. Read on for more details about all the new and returning series and films, including cast, plot descriptions and release dates.

Platonic

Season 1; now streaming



Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming -- and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.

The 10-episode comedy series is co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.

The Crowded Room

Limited series; premieres June 9



Starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, The Crowded Room is a gripping, 10-episode limited series that stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

Hailing from Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman, The Crowded Room is a coproduction between Apple Studios and New Regency.

Swagger

Season 2; premieres June 23



Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, Swagger explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

The acclaimed and emotional sports drama is helmed by creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood and executive produced by Bythewood, Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Television Studios, Boardroom, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema. Francie Calfo and Joy Kecken also serve as executive producers. James Seidman serves as co-executive producer.

Hijack

Season 1; premieres June 28



Starring Idris Elba, Hijack is a tense thriller told in real time that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

Hijack stars and is executive produced by SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba. The series is created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, who also wrote and lead directed the series respectively, the seven-part series also stars Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Archie Panjabi.

The Afterparty

Season 2; premieres July 12



From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode of The Afterparty explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. In season 2, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

Foundation

Season 2; premieres July 14



Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season 2. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

The epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer features an international cast led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.

Stephen Curry: Underrated

Film; premieres July 21



The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary -- blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews -- documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

From Emmy-winning filmmaker Peter Nicks, Stephen Curry: Underrated is produced by Nicks, Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson. Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler are executive producers.

The Beanie Bubble

Film; premieres July 28



Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. The Beanie Bubble is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag.

The film hails from Imagine Entertainment and is co-directed by Emmy Award nominee Kristin Gore and Grammy Award winner Damian Kulash with Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan leading the star-studded cast.

Physical

Season 3; premieres August 2



Apple’s hit half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, is set to return for its 10-episode third and final season this summer. Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image … that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. Season 2 found Byrne having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Physical is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership) and created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. This series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer alongside Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner for Tomorrow Studios, and Byrne.

Lessons in Chemistry

Season 1; premieres fall 2023



Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives -- and the men who are suddenly listening -- a lot more than recipes.

Hailing from Apple Studios and based on the bestselling novel from Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry also stars Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker and Thomas Mann.

Lessons in Chemistry is produced by Aggregate Films. Six-time Emmy Award nominee Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant alongside Larson. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan executive produce for Aggregate Films. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

The Morning Show

Season 3; premieres fall 2023



Recently renewed for a fourth season, The Morning Show stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who also serve as executive producers, and is directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, with Charlotte Stoudt serving as showrunner and executive producer for season 3.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. The upcoming third season expands its star-studded cast with new additions including Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie, as well as returning star Julianna Margulies, and recurring stars Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales.



Picking up after the explosive events of season 1, season 2 found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded cast for season 2 was led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New additions for season two included Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.



The series is produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films.

Sugar

Season 1; premieres 2023



From the producers of X-Men and Invasion and starring Colin Farrell, Sugar is the story of John Sugar, a private detective investigating the mysterious disappearance of a legendary Hollywood producer’s beloved granddaughter in modern day Los Angeles.

In addition to Farrell, the star-studded cast of Sugar includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Academy Award-nominee and SAG Award-winner Amy Ryan, two-time Emmy Award-winner Anna Gunn, Award Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner James Cromwell, Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez and Lindsay Pulpisher.



Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is directed by Academy Award-nominee Fernando Meirelles, who also serves as executive producer, and executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award nominee Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and Scott Greenberg. Chip Vucelich also executive produces.

Flora and Son

Film; premieres 2023



Written and directed by John Carney, Flora and Son follows Flora (Eve Hewson), a single mother who argues with her son Max (Orén Kinlan) in an attempt to find him a hobby, retrieves a guitar from a dumpster and discovers that one person's rubble can be a family's salvation.

The film is produced by Carney, Anthony Bergman, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan and Robert Walpole.

Loot

Season 2; premieres 2023



In Loot, billionaire Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht -- anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (MJ Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team -- including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Ron Funches) -- Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

Palm Royale

Limited series; premieres 2023



Palm Royale is a new 10-episode Apple Original comedy from creator Abe Sylvia and director Tate Taylor, starring and executive produced by Kristen Wiig and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Laura Dern, who also plays a key role.

A story about gorgeously impossible people, Palm Royale follows Maxine Simmons’(Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As she strives to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat at the table?” “How do you get there?” and “What will you sacrifice along the way?” Set during the powder keg era of the early 1970s, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is written, executive produced and showrun by Sylvia, and directed and executive produced by Taylor. In addition to Wiig and Dern, Taylor and John Norris serve as executive producers under their Wyolah Entertainment banner.

The ensemble cast also features Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Mindy Cohn, Kaia Gerber, Julia Duffy, Jason Canela, Jordan Bridges, and Claudia Ferri.

Masters of the Air

Limited series; coming soon



Masters of the Air is a highly anticipated limited series that reunites Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman following their Emmy Award-winning collaborations on Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Hailing from Apple Studios, and starring Austin Butler, Masters of the Air is based on the compelling book by Donald L. Miller, and follows the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep.

The series is written by Band of Brothers alumni John Orloff and Graham Yost. Masters of the Air features a talented ensemble cast including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann and Raff Law.

RELATED CONTENT

'The Morning Show' Debuts First Look at Jon Hamm in Season 3

TV Premiere Dates 2023: The Full List of Shows

Canceled, Renewed and Limited Streaming TV Shows in 2023: See the Full List

Related Gallery