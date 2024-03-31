Gwyneth Paltrow spent the Easter holiday surrounded by her loved ones in Nashville.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old Goop founder shared an Instagram album of her weekend adventures with her kids, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17.

In one of the snaps, the trio is shown enjoying some pizza at Lou Nashville restaurant, while in another, Moses is pictured standing in front of a mural. The family also made stops at The Station Inn and Japanese restaurant Kisser.

"Easter Weekend in Nashville 🐰💕," Paltrow captioned the series of photos.

Paltrow shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin, who is now reportedly engaged to Dakota Johnson. Paltrow, on the other hand, married Brad Falchuk in September 2018. Falchuk has two kids of his own, son Brody, 17, and daughter Isabella, 19.

Earlier this month, Paltrow touched on the complexities of stepparenting in a conversation with Nicole Avant at the Visionary Women's International Women’s Day Summit.

"Yeah, it's a b**ch, right, guys?" Paltrow jokingly asked the audience. "No, I actually, I really like to talk about this because it's one of my biggest learnings as a human being. And my area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my stepkids and now they're like my kids."

As for Apple and Moses, when discussing their futures, Paltrow told ET in October 2022 that they are "certainly creatives."

"Apple, she's very open to life right now and she doesn't think about it in those terms," Paltrow said in response to what her kids plan to pursue in adulthood. "Moses is very into music, so we'll see. I don't know if he wants to do it for a career, but I think both of my kids are certainly creatives, but they're also academics as well, so I don't know. We'll see what they're gonna do."

Apple is currently in her second year of college, while Moses is getting ready to start in the fall.

Of how she feels about him leaving, she recently told The Sunday Times, "On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief. On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening."

"Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house," she explained, adding that she's "been so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood."

Paltrow continued: "It's like the guiding force. It's what I return to. I observe a lot of my friends who've had kids who've gone off to college. Your kid...it changes. And you know, they come home a lot and all that stuff, but it's not quite the same as living under the same roof all the days of the year. So I'm just trying to be open to what that means."

