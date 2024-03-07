In a heartfelt conversation at the Visionary Women's International Women’s Day Summit held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Avant shared insights into their experiences with parenting, particularly as stepmothers.

Paltrow, the founder of Goop, initiated the discussion by asking Avant, the former United States ambassador to the Bahamas, about her role as stepmother to husband Ted Sarandos' children, Tony and Sarah.

Acknowledging the complexities of stepparenting, Paltrow humorously remarked to the audience, "Yeah, it's a b**ch, right, guys?" before delving into her personal journey. "No, I actually, I really like to talk about this because it's one of my biggest learnings as a human being. And my area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my stepkids and now they're like my kids."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Visionary Women

Paltrow has two children with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and two stepchildren with Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018.

Avant, married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, recounted her own challenges in blending families, particularly when her stepchildren were adolescents. She described the process of continually reaffirming her identity and setting boundaries within her home, echoing advice she received from her late mother, Jacqueline Avant.

Recalling her mother's wisdom, Avant emphasized the necessity of controlling the energy of one's home and setting firm boundaries. Despite facing resistance from her stepchildren at times, Avant shared that she ultimately forged a strong bond with them, crediting her mother's advice for guiding her through the journey.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Visionary Women

Before the event, Avant expressed her desire for Paltrow to join her in discussing mothers and daughters, particularly on what would have been her mother's birthday. Jacqueline Avant, a beloved philanthropist, tragically passed away in December 2021 during a home invasion.

Paltrow highlighted the importance of friendship during difficult times. Avant expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her community, echoing her late father's sentiment that "friends" were the solution to life's challenges.

