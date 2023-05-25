Tarek El Moussa's Daughter Taylor Calls Stepmom Heather Rae 'The Best Mom Ever'
Heather Rae El Moussa is getting some high praise from her stepdaughter, Taylor El Moussa. The 12-year-old daughter of Heather Rae's husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, made a cameo appearance on season 6 of Selling Sunset, which dropped on Netflix on May 19.
In episode 10 of the new season, Heather Rae has a baby shower to celebrate her future baby boy and Taylor attends the soiree and asks to make a speech.
Taylor addresses her stepmom at the event, saying, "I've known you for four years now. I just want to say you're the best mom ever, and I couldn't have asked for anyone else."
She added that she's "so excited for the baby," and even took the opportunity to playfully take a dig at her house-flipping dad, saying, "My dad's so lucky. You're way out of his league."
Tarek also shares son Brayden, 7, with Christina. The 41-year-old reality star welcomed son Tristan Jay with Heather Rae in February. As for Christina, she also shares son Hudson with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead. She tied the knot with her husband, Josh Hall, in April 2022.
Prior to baby Tristan's arrival, Christina told ET that her kids were excited to become big siblings again, saying, "They're super excited, another little brother for them and they couldn't be happier."
Earlier this week, Christina posted about her "mom life" on Instagram, sharing a selfie with her three kiddos.
"Mom life = Playing their driver to all activities allll weekend… Tay 'mom please don’t wear leggings, put some jeans on' okkk Tay. Love this cute crew ❤️," she wrote.
