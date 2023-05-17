Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are living in baby bliss since welcoming their son, Tristan, in February. However, the couple may have another little bundle on the brain -- especially after their successful fertility journey.

The Flipping El Moussas stars appear on Wednesday's episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about their road to parenthood through fertility struggles and Heather's surprise pregnancy.

"It was a big surprise," Heather tells Hudson.

"Very big," Tarek adds. "OK, so we went through the IVF process because we didn't think Heather could get pregnant. So we went through the entire thing, the doctors, the shots, everything, and then she got pregnant natural. And I thought she was showing me a COVID test. It was a pregnancy test."

And according to Heather, the couple could be planning on giving Tristan a sibling.

"We still have embryos," the Selling Sunset star says. "So we might have another baby ... I don't know."

Tarek adds, "I don't know about that, maybe ... whatever she wants is fine."

Little Tristan Jay made his arrival into this parents lives in February and his mommy couldn't be more obsessed with him.

"I am happy, it's like a dream come true," Heather gushes. "I did not think I was going to be this obsessed with having a baby. I have two beautiful stepkids and they're incredible and they made me want to have a baby, and it's just like an obsession I never knew it could happen."

She adds, "The female body is like the most incredible thing, going through this and I have such an appreciation for women and what we go through. It's such a beautiful thing."

Tarek shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christiana Hall, and his kids were so happy to celebrate the arrival of another little sibling.

"They're so good," Tarek says about his oldest children. "They were so excited to find out they were having another little brother and Brayden -- who's seven -- he tracked the entire pregnancy with Heather ... he'd come home from school asking to see the app."

Heather adds, "Rubbing my belly, putting his ear up to my belly like, 'I can hear him.'"

Heather, who has always been a hands-on stepmother when it came to Taylor and Brayden, admits that she shifted her focus upon her baby boy's arrival, but that doesn't mean she loves them any less.

"They def feel a little less love from me, not on purpose but, you know, having a newborn ... it's kinda hard to give love to everyone," she says. "I'm really trying, but it's really hard to balance everything, so it's been a challenge. So I do my best. He's really stepped up and taking care of the older kids. I'm doing my best. I know I'll get back to my normal life, but it's hard right now."

In March, ET spoke with Heather Rae and Tarek -- and got a sweet introduction to Tristan. During the chat, Heather shared that her son's arrival proved that she was always ready for the role of mom.

"Everyone always said I'm like a very nurturing person and I'm really nurturing with Tay and Brayden. ... So when I thought I didn't want my own baby, everyone was shocked and then, you know, we decided to do it and he's here and now I realize what I was meant to be," she told ET.

For more on Tarek, Heather Rae and little Tristan, click the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Introduce Son Tristan

Heather Rae, Tarek El Moussa Reveal Son Tristan's Delivery Struggles

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares New Pics of Son and Details of 'Mom Life'

Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With Husband Tarek This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery