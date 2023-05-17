Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Tease Having Another Baby Following Fertility Struggles
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal If Baby Tristan Will Get …
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Come to an Agreement on Lisa …
'Sister Wives': Why Mykelti Says Meri Can't Be Upset With Kody
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
Remembering Anna Nicole Smith 15 Years Since Her Death
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow
Travis Scott ‘Not Thrilled’ About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chal…
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
'RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Reacts to Jennifer Aydin & Teresa Giud…
Tom Holland and Zendaya Pack on the PDA During Romantic Boat Rid…
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shuts Down Concerns He's Near Death Follow…
Rumer Willis Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard T…
'The Voice': Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper’s Strategy to Bea…
Kristen Bell on Secret to Her and Dax Shepard's Marriage (Exclus…
Britney Spears' Kids May Move to Hawaii With Kevin Federline Aft…
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Being 'Not OK' and Kanye West's …
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are living in baby bliss since welcoming their son, Tristan, in February. However, the couple may have another little bundle on the brain -- especially after their successful fertility journey.
The Flipping El Moussas stars appear on Wednesday's episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about their road to parenthood through fertility struggles and Heather's surprise pregnancy.
"It was a big surprise," Heather tells Hudson.
"Very big," Tarek adds. "OK, so we went through the IVF process because we didn't think Heather could get pregnant. So we went through the entire thing, the doctors, the shots, everything, and then she got pregnant natural. And I thought she was showing me a COVID test. It was a pregnancy test."
And according to Heather, the couple could be planning on giving Tristan a sibling.
"We still have embryos," the Selling Sunset star says. "So we might have another baby ... I don't know."
Tarek adds, "I don't know about that, maybe ... whatever she wants is fine."
Little Tristan Jay made his arrival into this parents lives in February and his mommy couldn't be more obsessed with him.
"I am happy, it's like a dream come true," Heather gushes. "I did not think I was going to be this obsessed with having a baby. I have two beautiful stepkids and they're incredible and they made me want to have a baby, and it's just like an obsession I never knew it could happen."
She adds, "The female body is like the most incredible thing, going through this and I have such an appreciation for women and what we go through. It's such a beautiful thing."
Tarek shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christiana Hall, and his kids were so happy to celebrate the arrival of another little sibling.
"They're so good," Tarek says about his oldest children. "They were so excited to find out they were having another little brother and Brayden -- who's seven -- he tracked the entire pregnancy with Heather ... he'd come home from school asking to see the app."
Heather adds, "Rubbing my belly, putting his ear up to my belly like, 'I can hear him.'"
Heather, who has always been a hands-on stepmother when it came to Taylor and Brayden, admits that she shifted her focus upon her baby boy's arrival, but that doesn't mean she loves them any less.
"They def feel a little less love from me, not on purpose but, you know, having a newborn ... it's kinda hard to give love to everyone," she says. "I'm really trying, but it's really hard to balance everything, so it's been a challenge. So I do my best. He's really stepped up and taking care of the older kids. I'm doing my best. I know I'll get back to my normal life, but it's hard right now."
In March, ET spoke with Heather Rae and Tarek -- and got a sweet introduction to Tristan. During the chat, Heather shared that her son's arrival proved that she was always ready for the role of mom.
"Everyone always said I'm like a very nurturing person and I'm really nurturing with Tay and Brayden. ... So when I thought I didn't want my own baby, everyone was shocked and then, you know, we decided to do it and he's here and now I realize what I was meant to be," she told ET.
For more on Tarek, Heather Rae and little Tristan, click the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Introduce Son Tristan
Heather Rae, Tarek El Moussa Reveal Son Tristan's Delivery Struggles
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares New Pics of Son and Details of 'Mom Life'
Related Gallery