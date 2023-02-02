Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Welcome First Child Together

Welcome to mom life, Heather Rae! The 35-year-old Selling Sunset star welcomed her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa on Tuesday. The couple's rep confirmed the news to ET Thursday in a statement.

"I am thrilled to confirm that baby boy El Moussa was born on Jan. 31 and both mom and baby are happy and healthy," the rep shared. Heather and Tarek also took to Instagram to share the happy news.

"Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23," the pair wrote, in a joint Instagram post. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️."

The sweet photo of their brand new baby boy sees both Heather and Tarek cradling the little one, who is draped in a printed baby blanket. As for a name, the couple has yet to announce the little one's moniker.

The new baby is Heather's first, but Tarek's third child -- he shares Taylor and Brayden with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

The couple first announced Heather's pregnancy in July after opening up to ET in January about their IVF journey, though Heather later revealed the baby was conceived naturally despite the fertility treatments. Nevertheless, the couple was open about expecting fertility challenges because Heather has known since her 20s that she had a low egg count.

"I think as a woman when you hear that, it really hits you and you think, 'Oh my god, what if I can never do this?' So when we started dating, right in the beginning, I talked to him about freezing my eggs, just in case, you know, even though we were both like, 'No.' I'm like, 'I want to do it just as an insurance policy,'" she told ET.

When she later announced the natural conception on Instagram, Heather referred to the little one as her "miracle baby."

Also in July, the couple announced the baby's sex via an opulent reveal party with Tarek's two children. Taylor and Brayden both set off blue confetti blasters for the announcement, and Heather posted about her love for their blended family.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️ It’s crazy how life works,” she wrote on Instagram. “One minute you go from wondering when 'the one' with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being 🤰."

A source told ET that Heather and Christina are on good terms. "Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather. As long as Tarek and her are peacefully coparenting, she is content," the source said.

Heather and Tarek married in October 2021, but didn't begin their coupled life expecting more kids.

"Originally when we first met, it was like, I said, 'No I don't want any kids.' He said, no more kids for him. So we were on the exact same page," Heather told ET. "Well, fast forward two and a half years… you know."

