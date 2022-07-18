Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling the love from her husband, Tarek El Moussa’s, two children! Over the weekend, the Selling Sunset star shared her stepchildren, Taylor and Brayden’s, reactions to her baby news.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️ It’s crazy how life works,” the 34-year-old wrote. “One minute you go from wondering when 'the one' with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being 🤰."

The Netflix star’s caption was accompanied by two sweet pictures from her maternity shoot featuring Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, holding her baby bump.

Heather shared that Tarek’s children have been super excited about their new sibling since finding out the news. “The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been,” she added.

“They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names. And it’s so cute, Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says 'how big is your baby today.' And he’ll put his ear to my belly and say 'I can hear the baby' 🥺 My heart!!!!”

Heather and Tarek, 40, announced that they were expecting their first child together -- following fertility issues. In addition to his children, their mom, and Tarek's ex-wife, Christina Hall, has also been receptive to the news.

A source told ET, "Christina is happy for Tarek and Heather. As long as Tarek and her are peacefully coparenting, she is content."

Heather has been putting her growing bump on display since sharing the news. On Sunday, the mommy-to-be posted a picture posing on a boat. “Baby on board 🛳 🌞🌎 ,” she wrote next to the picture.

“So excited!!!❤️❤️❤️,” Tarek commented on his wife’s post. The kids aren’t the only ones excited about the latest bundle. On Friday, Heather posted a video from the sweet moment she shared the baby news with Tarek.

