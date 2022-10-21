Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Flaunts Bare Baby Bump on One-Year Anniversary and Babymoon Getaway
Celebrations are underway for Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa! The couple are marking the occasion of their first anniversary and babymoon with a romantic getaway trip.
"We are both done with work for the day -- yay! -- and we are heading to our one-year anniversary weekend-slash-babymoon," Heather shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday. "We are combining them both, since we don't have a lot of time!"
Once the couple arrived at their waterfront destination, Heather snapped an adorable selfie of her bare bump in the mirror.
"My little handsome boy," she captioned the shot -- referencing the fact that she's expecting a son.
The reality TV stars tied the knot on Oct. 23, 2021 in Santa Barbara with friends and family in attendance. The El Moussas got engaged in July 2020 after a year of dating. It's the second marriage for Tarek, who split from his ex-wife, Christina Hall, in 2016. The former couple shares two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
In July, Tarek and Heather revealed that they were expecting their first child together.
The couple's announcement comes after they opened up to ET in January about their IVF journey. Heather and Tarek were candid about facing some fertility challenges, as Heather has known since her 20s that she had a low egg count.
"I think as a woman when you hear that, it really hits you and you think, 'Oh my god, what if I can never do this?' So when we started dating, right in the beginning, I talked to him about freezing my eggs, just in case, you know, even though we were both like, 'No.' I'm like, 'I want to do it just as an insurance policy,'" the 34-year-old Selling Sunset star explained to ET.
Through it all, Tarek had no doubt that Heather would be a great mom, just as she's already an excellent stepmom.
"The kids are obsessed with her and I was on my own for a really long time, and the way I look at life has changed a lot," the Flip or Flop star shared with ET. "So now I'm back into the married, family dynamic, and honestly it's my favorite thing to do. Saturday soccer games are more exciting than going to watch the Super Bowl live. I'm obsessed."
