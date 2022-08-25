Heather Rae El Moussa is clapping back after someone criticized her and claimed she made her husband, Tarek El Moussa, "her entire personality."

The soon-to-be mother and Selling Sunset star took to Twitter early Thursday morning after someone tweeted, "Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality." Heather wrote back, "No girl, It’s called true love. That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there."

Following the response, a fan of Heather's came running to her defense. The fan replied, "Heather do you girl, people will always be jealous of what you have & stoop low to tear it down. Ignore the haters, You're doing amazing! #WINNER."

Earlier this month, the Flipping 101 star praised his wife amid her pregnancy as the couple awaits the arrival of their first child together.

"When everyday is bring your wife to work day>>> 🙌,” the HGTV star captioned a picture of him standing next to his wife, who shows off her baby bump in a jumpsuit.



He added, "In awe of how amazing Heather has been doing throughout her pregnancy- still coming to work, still working out, and still being an incredible step mom to Tay and Bray! I’ve been getting a bunch of questions asking about her pregnancy so if you have any specific questions that I haven’t gotten to in my DMs let me know below and I’ll use this post to answer them 😃."

Tarek and Heather announced last month that they're having a baby boy, who due in spring 2023. The couple met three years ago, and they celebrated that anniversary last month, too.

They got engaged a year after dating and officially tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Santa Barbara in October 2021. The couple has a lot to celebrate in addition to their love and expanding brood. In June, it was revealed that the pair is getting their own HGTV docuseries with the working title, The Flipping El Moussas.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Share Their Co-Parenting Philosophy After Drama With His Ex This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Tarek El Moussa Says Heather Rae Has Been 'Amazing' During Pregnancy

Tarek El Moussa Stops Altercation on Flight Between Passenger and Crew

How Tarek El Moussa's Kids Reacted to Heather Rae's Pregnancy

Ant Anstead Congratulates Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa on Baby News

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Expecting First Child Together