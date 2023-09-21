The Young and the Restless paid tribute to late star Billy Miller on Thursday with a heartfelt memorial montage.

Miller -- who died on Friday, just days before what would have been his 44th birthday -- was honored by the soap opera with a tribute at the end of the most recent episode.

The segment began with the message, "In loving memory," before featuring a montage of moments from Miller's time on the show.

"To end today's episode we paid tribute to a greatly missed member of the Y&R family," the show wrote on X(Twitter), alongside a clip of the memorial. "Billy Miller will forever be in our hearts. ❤️"

Miller starred as Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless, from 2008 to 2014. It was a role that earned him three Daytime Emmy awards. After exiting The Young and the Restless in 2014, Miller went on to play Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on General Hospital until 2019.

After leaving soaps, Miller appeared in five episodes of the USA drama Suits, where he played the brother of Harvey Spector, Marcus. Miller's other acting credits include Ray Donovan, Truth Be Told and The Rookie.

In a statement to Soap Opera Digest on Monday, Miller's mother, Patricia Miller, said the Daytime Emmy-winning star died after "a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression."

Miller's family previously said that Miller died in Austin, Texas, and that "The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died."

"I would like to share the following thoughts," Patricia began her statement Monday. "I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller. He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years."

"He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life," she continued. "The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support."

Following the news of Miller's death, his co-stars in the daytime television community took to social media to mourn the loss. See the video below for more on the outpouring of love and support for the late star.

