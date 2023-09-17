Billy Miller, Daytime Emmy-winning soap opera star, has died. He was 43.

The General Hospital and The Young and the Restless star died on Friday ET confirmed on Sunday -- which would have marked his 44th birthday. Miller's family told the site that Miller died in Austin, Texas, and that "The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died."

No cause of death was revealed.

Following the news of Miller's death, his co-stars in the daytime television community took to social media to mourn the loss.

General Hospital's executive producer, Frank Valentini, took to X (formally known as Twitter) to mourn.

"I am devastated to hear news of the incredibly talented Billy Miller’s passing. On behalf of the entire

@GeneralHospital family, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," he wrote.

"I’m so sorry and saddened to hear about my friend, Billy Miller. Heartbreaking. He was funny, had a great laugh and very talented. Light and love to his family and friends. ❤️," General Hospital actor Jason Thompson wrote on X (formally known as Twitter).

General Hospital's Risa Dorkin took to the same platform to remember Miller writing, "Heartbroken about #BillyMiller. My heart goes out to him, and everyone who loves him- he is loved by so many. ❤️ Warm, kind, incredibly talented.. a big hug to the daytime family. Rest in peace & happy heavenly birthday Billy."

The Young and the Restless actress Eileen Davidson shared pictures of her and Miller with their Daytime Emmy awards.

"I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives," she wrote on X (formally known as Twitter). Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy."

Miller's career began as a model, signed to Wilhelmina. In 2007 he had a role as Richie Novak on All My Children, where he stayed until 2008. From 2008-2014, Miller starred as Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless. A role that got him three Daytime Emmy awards. After exiting The Young and the Restless in 2014, Miller went on to play Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on General Hospital until 2019.

After leaving soaps, Miller appeared in five episodes of the USA drama Suits, where he played the brother of Harvey Spector, Marcus.

Miller's other acting credits include Ray Donovan, Truth Be Told and The Rookie.

The actor is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, and other family.

