Somebody play "She Will Be Loved" by Maroon 5 -- because that looks exactly like what happened for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's daughter, Gio, for her fifth birthday.
The couple's second daughter recently rang in her big day and, as evidenced by photos Behati posted to her Instagram Story, the mother-daughter duo celebrated in colorful style. According to the pictures and video she shared, the model and fellow guests had fun going down a slide on a tube and also took advantage of the face painting available.
Behati also documented the vibrant birthday cake for the guest of honor, adorned with decorative flowers, happy clouds, hearts, balloons and a rainbow on the outside and stuffed with confetti sprinkles.
"We raged," Behati captioned a photo of her and Gio, her daughter's face mostly out of frame.
While the Maroon 5 frontman was not in any of the pictures Behati shared, she recently posted photos of them together at a wedding. It's an exciting time for the couple since Behati gave birth to their third child, which ET confirmed in late January. No other details about their newborn have been given. The youngster joins older sisters Gio and Dusty, 6.
