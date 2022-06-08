See Inside Christina Hall's New Home With Husband Josh
Christina Hall is usually busy flipping houses for other people, but this one is home -- and it's no flop.
The newlywed took to Instagram with a video inside her new house with husband Josh Hall -- and let's just say it will give you real estate envy. Thanks to the social media montage, fans can see the property's resort-like backyard, complete with a pool, as well as an all-white kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows offering the ultimate sunlight.
"Celebrating and settling in. Absolutely obsessed with our new home," the mom of three wrote. "Finally all boxes are checked. We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this off market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest ✨. This home has the best vibes ever, time to make it our own."
It seems the couple has already started giving it some personal touches thanks to an Hermès throw blanket gifted to them. But, according to Christina, there's much in store for their new place as she brings her vision to life. As she previously wrote on Instagram, "Turning this modern house into a modern / coastal / boho / organic home."
The house marks the latest milestone in Christina's life after saying goodbye to Flip or Flop, quietly tying the knot with Josh and landing her own spin-off, Christina in the Country.
