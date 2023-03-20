See Matt Damon's Unique New Tattoo in Honor of His Late Dad

Matt Damon is honoring his father with his latest ink. In a video, shared by tattoo artist, Winterstone, the Air actor recently got the word "Nomad" tattooed on his arm.

"Got to tattoo an idol of mine! Such a cool job to have great experiences like these. #mattdamon," the artist wrote. "And Mr. Damon tattooed me! His first time tattooing! A small universe… aka a dot!"

The tattoo artist revealed that the ink, which appears on his arm pays tribute to his father's boat and is also the Oscar-winning actor's last name spelled backwards.

"The tattoo has great meaning! For his late father We tattooed NOMAD which was his fathers boat and also Says DAMON backwards! Pretty rad tattoo with so much Meaning! @stellaartois," Winterstone wrote.

In the clip, which is set to the song "The Nights" by Aviccii, followers get a closer look at Damon's tattoo which appears on his arm, above an eye, coordinates and the tribute tattoo of Damon's children's names.

Winterstone's video also captures the moment that Damon tattoos him, while a crowd of people cheer him on.

Damon has been candid about his relationship with his father. Kent Damon, who appeared in his son's film Stuck on You, died in 2017 at the age of 74. Kent had been battling multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease, for years prior to his death.

During a 2021 appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Bourne actor spoke about his father's diagnosis.

"For the first seven years there were things that worked really well for him," the actor said. "So he’d get like an infusion every two weeks. And he’d have one sleepless night then he was great. He had wonderful care at Mass General in Boston."

