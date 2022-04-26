Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are facing an intense showdown in the upcoming Netflix thriller, The Gray Man.

On Monday, the streaming service shared the first look at the upcoming film, based on the book series of the same name by Mark Greaney, and directed by Evans' old Marvel pals, Anthony and Joe Russo.

In the movie, Gosling is the titular "Gray Man" former CIA operative Court Gentry, also known as Sierra Six. Once a highly skilled assassin, Six now finds himself the target as he's chased around the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the Agency, who will stop at nothing to take him out.

Also starring in the film are Evans' Knives Out co-star, Ana de Armas -- whose Agent Dani Miranda assists Six as he flees from Hanson -- as well as Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

Check out the first-look photos at the upcoming thriller below:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

The Gray Man is in theaters on July 15 and on Netflix July 22.

