See Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in 'The Gray Man' First Look
Watch Ryan Gosling Prove He Just Gets Better With Age
Kelly Ripa Says She's 'So Fond' of Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Family Makes Court Appearance for Ju…
John Legend on New Vegas Residency and Why Chrissy Teigen Gets '…
Watch *NSYNC Perform 'Bye Bye Bye' at Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabre…
Craig Conover on Finding Himself and Finding Love With 'Teammate…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Plans for Their New Home…
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kids George and Charlotte At…
Mindy Kaling Takes on Fight to End Pancreatic Cancer
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Says She's 'No…
Will Smith Oscars Slap: Academy Says He Refused to Leave Ceremon…
Chris Rock Receiving ‘Extra Security’ at First Comedy Show Follo…
Luann de Lesseps Responds to Rumor She's Quitting 'RHONY' Amid R…
GRAMMYs 2022: Carrie Underwood Opens Up About ‘Emotional’ Win an…
'Doubling Down With the Derricos': Deon's Daughter Darian Asks I…
‘Body Parts’: Allison Helps Ari Get Prosthetic Ear in Sneak Peek…
GRAMMYs 2022: Doja Cat Explains Her Emotional Reaction to Big Wi…
GRAMMYs: BTS Says 'Nothing Beats Us' in 2022!
GRAMMYs 2022: Jazmine Sullivan Originally Thought H.E.R Won Best…
Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are facing an intense showdown in the upcoming Netflix thriller, The Gray Man.
On Monday, the streaming service shared the first look at the upcoming film, based on the book series of the same name by Mark Greaney, and directed by Evans' old Marvel pals, Anthony and Joe Russo.
In the movie, Gosling is the titular "Gray Man" former CIA operative Court Gentry, also known as Sierra Six. Once a highly skilled assassin, Six now finds himself the target as he's chased around the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the Agency, who will stop at nothing to take him out.
Also starring in the film are Evans' Knives Out co-star, Ana de Armas -- whose Agent Dani Miranda assists Six as he flees from Hanson -- as well as Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.
Check out the first-look photos at the upcoming thriller below:
The Gray Man is in theaters on July 15 and on Netflix July 22.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Knives Out 2' First Look Featured in Netflix's 2022 Movie Preview
Chris Evans Brings Buzz Lightyear to Life in 'Lightyear' Trailer
Ryan Gosling Shares How Parenthood Has Changed Him