The CW's In the Dark is almost here!

The midseason drama, which debuts Thursday, April 4, centers on a young woman, Murphy (Shameless' Perry Mattfeld), who is blind and relies on her trusty guide dog, Pretzel, to get around but is determined to solve the possible murder of one of her closest friends, Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana), whose body disappears when the police arrive after a violent mugging. When the cops don't appear to prioritize Tyson's whereabouts, Murphy takes it upon herself -- and best pal Jess (Brooke Markham) -- to find out the truth of what really happened.

ET exclusively debuts the official poster for In the Dark, which features the badass tagline, "Zero Fs given."

The CW

Earlier this year, the creative team of In the Dark explained why they decided to cast a sighted actress for the lead role, instead of one who was blind.

“At one point we were told by our casting department we had gone to 29 schools for the vision impaired,” executive producer Nicky Weinstock told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January, adding that they "immediately" began searching for a blind actor once the series was greenlit. As Weinstock and executive producer Corinne Kingsbury explained, they went with Mattfeld because she "was the best actor."

Though Mattfeld isn't visually impaired, In the Dark employs consultants who are, notably Lorri Bernson, who helped them through the process. The show also features Calle Walton, an actress they discovered during a visit to a school for the vision impaired and cast in a supporting role.

The series, which counts Ben Stiller as an executive producer, also stars Rich Sommer, Casey Diedrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Derek Webster and Kathleen York.

In the Dark premieres Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT after Supernatural on The CW.

RELATED CONTENT:

The CW Renews 10 Shows, Including 'Riverdale,' 'Arrow,' 'The Flash' and More

The CW Announces Potential 'Riverdale' and 'Jane the Virgin' Spinoffs

Ruby Rose's Batwoman Debut on The CW Leaves Huge Clues for Potential Spinoff Series