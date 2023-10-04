Catch an emotional first look at Netflix's new series, All the Light We Cannot See! In the film's featurette, fans get a glimpse of newcomer Aria Mia Loberti learning she has booked her first-ever acting role.

Based on the 2014 novel of the same name, All the Light We Cannot See follows the story of Marie-Laure Leblanc (Loberti), "a blind French girl taking refuge with her father and reclusive uncle in St. Malo, France, and Werner (Louis Hofmann), a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime with an expertise in radio repair," per the release. "Together they share a secret connection that will become a beacon of light that leads them through the harrowing backdrop of WWII."

Like her character, Loberti is also blind, and this project marks her acting debut. "Because of all of you, I've found myself, really, for the first time," Loberti tells the crew in the featured clip.

Director Shawn Levy explains that he and his team found Loberti among a long list of auditions. The tape she sent Levy and his team was her first-ever audition, and the featurette highlights the moment Levy told Loberti over the phone she had booked the role. "Can I call my parents?" she asks in between happy tears.

"Blind people never really have an opportunity to do such things, because blind characters are typically played by sighted people," Loberti says. "I'm so grateful to be around a group of people that has shown me that I matter and that people like me matter and that we deserve to have a say and that we can tell our story."

All the Light We Cannot See also stars Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, with Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo.

"It's so amazing because she's never done anything, she's never been on a set," Hofmann says. "She is such a quick study."

"I'm a little jealous," Ruffalo adds, "because it took me 30 years to be able to do what she showed up and did in two weeks."

All the Light We Cannot See premieres Nov. 2 on Netflix.

