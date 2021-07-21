See the Trailer for Andy Cohen's New Dating Show 'Ex-Rated'

Andy Cohen will soon have another series under his belt. On Wednesday, Peacock released the trailer for the unscripted dating show, Ex-Rated, which will be hosted and executive produced by Cohen.

Streaming on Peacock in August, the eight-episode series will feature intimacy expert Shan Boodram, who will provide candid relationship advice to a group of adult singles. Cohen previously hosted Fox's revival of the classic dating show Love Connection for two seasons before it was cancelled in February 2019.

Ex-Rated will "explore the growing trend of singles who send standardized 'exit surveys' to all of their previous romantic partners – from long-term relationships to casual hook-ups – to learn why their relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last," the show's log line reads.

The series aims to challenge single adults of all ages and backgrounds to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills in order to find out where they went wrong and how they can improve.

Fans can watch all eight episodes of Ex-Rated when the dating show starts streaming Thursday, Aug. 12 on Peacock.

