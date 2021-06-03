Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are celebrating another trip around the sun!

The besties had a joint surprise party, thrown by their close friends. The Bravo star turned 53 on Wednesday, while the CNN journalist turned 54 on Thursday.

"Gemini Twins: ACTIVATE! Happy Birthday to my friend, AC2 partner, and brilliant Daddy. Our lives are all better with you in them, Anderson. (Thanks to the Consuelos’ for the cakes; and to SJ, Liza, & Bruce for the surprise party!)" Cohen wrote alongside a video of the two getting their birthday cakes while at a restaurant.

The comments section was filled with birthday messages for the two.

For his June 2nd birthday, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host posted a throwback photo of himself.

"In honor of my birthday today, here’s a pic of me at 20 smoking on Jim Morrison’s grave," he captioned the snap.

Cooper also wished his best friend a happy birthday with a photo of the two, adding, "Happy Birthday @bravoandy! So proud of all you’ve done, the person you are, and the dad you’ve become!"

And on June 3rd birthday, Cooper shared a sweet photo of himself and his 1-year-old son, Wyatt.

"Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes! I am really touched by all the kind thoughts. Getting to see my little boy’s joy-filled face everyday, and watching him grow, is the best present I could ever receive," he wrote.

The two have been bonding over being dads. Cohen is father to 2-year-old son Benjamin. During an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in May, Cooper joked about getting all the "Ben-me-downs."

"But they're such different styles, your kids," co-host and fellow Cohen friend Kelly Ripa noted.

"Well, that's the thing. A lot of the clothes that Andy gets have a lot of razz-a-ma-tazz in them," Cooper said. "There's a lot of tie-dye Grateful Dead stuff, which, I don't know that that's Wyatt's vibe at this point."

However, last year Cohen told ET, "[Wyatt] is wearing all of Ben's hand-me-downs, and he's got a great wardrobe ready for him. It is so funny because I just sent Anderson a picture of Ben in his pajamas this morning, and I said, 'Do you like these?' He goes, 'I love them, I can't wait!'"

For more on the two besties and dads, watch below.

