Anderson Cooper Celebrates Son Wyatt's First Birthday

Happy first birthday, Wyatt Cooper! Anderson Cooper took to Instagram Tuesday to celebrate his son's big day. The CNN anchor, who shares Wyatt with ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani, said he loves his little boy "more than I ever thought possible," in the sweet tribute.

"Today is Wyatt’s first birthday. I can’t believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible," Cooper shared next to a set of photos of his son.

The comments on Cooper's post were full of birthday wishes for his little boy. Call Me Kat actor Leslie Jordan wrote, "Happy birthday sweet baby boy. May your cake taste sweeter and your balloons fly higher than ever."

"That face!!! So cute," Amy Sedaris commented.

"Oh my God. Cuteness overload. Can't wait to meet him," Cooper's CNN colleague, Anna Navarro, wrote.

Wyatt continued to receive lots of birthday love from several of his dad's celebrity friends including Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and his "Uncle" Andy Cohen.

"Happy bday Wyatt," Consuelos wrote on his Instagram Story Tuesday, alongside a photo of him holding the 1-year-old.

Consuelos' wife, Kelly Ripa, shared a sweet snap of her looking lovingly at Wyatt, writing, "Happy 1st birthday Wyatt! MeeMaw ♥️’s Wyatt 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈."

Cohen, whose son, Ben, is close in age to Wyatt, posted a photo of him and Wyatt in matching outfits, writing that he loves "twinning," with the little one.

"Happy 1st Birthday Wyatt Cooper! I love twinning with you. XO Uncle Andy & Mr. Ben," the Watch What Happens Live host wrote.

