See Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo in Magical 'Pinocchio' Trailer

Disney is giving the world a first look at the magic of Pinocchio! On Tuesday, Disney+ released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action film. In the teaser, Tom Hanks completely transforms into Geppetto, the wood keeper who crafts the puppet who embarks on a journey to becoming a "real boy."
“Star light, star bright. First star I see tonight,” Geppetto says as a clip of him placing his glasses next to Pinocchio’s wooden leg runs. The world gets a closer look at Geppetto as he kneels by his window and makes a wish on a star as he recites the rest of the iconic line -- “I wish I may. I wish I might. Have the wish I wished tonight.” After Geppetto’s wish, a light -- which is Cynthia Erivo's Blue Fairy -- bursts into his room and wakes up Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). The trailer continues with a look at some of the film’s bigger moments and a look at more stars of the film.
In March, Disney+ released the first look at Hanks as the puppeteer. In the still, Hanks is in full character as the woodcarver, who carefully constructed and built the puppet with love. In the picture, Geppetto crouches down and gazes at the puppet who sits on a shelf. Hanks is completely unrecognizable. The 65-year-old actor sports curly gray tresses and an equally gray mustache. However, the puppet is reminiscent of the animated Disney character from the 1940 classic -- strings and all.
Pinocchio has an all-star cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull (a new character) and Luke Evans as The Coachman. The title role will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.
Pinocchio hits Disney+ on September 8.
