Selena Gomez is making her Premio Lo Nuestro debut! The singer and Rauw Alejandro will be performing their new Spanish-language single, "Baila Conmigo," for the first time at this year's awards ceremony, taking place Feb 18. in Miami.

"Baila Conmigo," which dropped last week, follows Gomez's debut Spanish-language single, "De Una Vez." The track was the first to be released from her upcoming Spanish-language EP, Revelación.

Gomez is a two-time Premio Lo Nuestro nominee. In 2019, she, along with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B, took home the trophy for Crossover Collaboration for "Taki Taki." Last year, she was nominated in the same category for "I Can't Get Enough" with Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy.

Gomez and Rauw join previously announced performers, Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony and Maluma, among others, who are also scheduled to perform during the show.

The 33rd annual awards ceremony will be hosted live by Chiquinquirá Delgado, Jose Ron and Yuri from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, strict guidelines and restrictions will be followed by Univision, its production teams and the night's guests, in full compliance with local authorities and public health recommendations. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 will air on Thursday, Feb. 18 on Univision.

