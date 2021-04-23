Selena Gomez Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair -- See the Pic!

Selena Gomez has gone blonde again! The 28-year-old star shared her new look on Friday with her Instagram followers, showing off her bold platinum blonde locks created by Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon using Joico products.

Gomez appears to be makeup-free in the selfie, going casual in a T-shirt but rocking different-colored pastel nails.

"New look," she captioned the picture, before referencing her beauty line, Rare Beauty. "Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now 💓."

This isn't the first time Gomez has died her hair blonde. The natural brunette shocked her fans in 2017, when she debuted platinum blonde hair at the American Music Awards.

Back in 2015, Gomez talked to ET about her biggest hair faux pas.

"My biggest hair mistake is when I was younger and I was figuring out how to use a flat-iron," she said at the time. "I used to think that just because visually I could see that this hair was straight that the back didn't necessarily have to be straight, so for the entire sixth grade I only straightened the front of my hair. That wasn't really my proudest moment."

Meanwhile, Gomez isn't the only star to surprisingly go blonde. In March, Billie Eilish debuted her blonde transformation. Watch the video below for more.

