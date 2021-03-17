Billie Eilish has ditched her signature green hair! The 19-year-old musician debuted a new look on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing blonde hair.

The award-winning singer previously rocked neon green-and-black hair color for a while, as seen most recently at the 2021 GRAMMYs, where she performed her hit song, "Everything I Wanted," which won Record of the Year.

Eilish's new blonde 'do also features a fresh haircut with on-trend shaggy, textured layers and curtain bangs.

Eilish also posted a selfie of her new blonde hair on Instagram Story. She additionally reposted her photo with the caption, "BYE GREEEEEN."

The star is no stranger to bold hair changes. Eilish has rocked blue, gray and icy blonde shades in the past.

@billieeilish/Instagram Story

@billieeilish/Instagram Story

She brought her fashion A-game per usual to the GRAMMYs last Sunday. She wore two custom-designed Gucci ensembles -- first, in a floral jacquard pink-and-black outfit, coordinating with her brother and collaborator, Finneas, and then an embellished dark green matching set and a stunning crystal headpiece.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

If you love Eilish's style, fans can shop her exclusive merch styles and accessories from the newly launched Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop. The singer also recently dropped tees, hoodies and sweatpants with graphic designs inspired by her new documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop New Billie Eilish Merch From the Amazon Music Artist Shop

Billie Eilish Drops New 'The World's a Little Blurry' Merch

Billie Eilish Dedicates GRAMMY Award to Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé Makes History and More Big Moments

Billie Eilish Sparkles in Fashion-Forward Headpiece for GRAMMYs

'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry': Everything We Learned From the Candid New Documentary

GRAMMYs 2021: Billie Eilish Dedicates Record of the Year Win to Megan Thee Stallion This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart GRAMMYs 2021: Billie Eilish Dedicates Record of the Year Win to Megan Thee Stallion

Related Gallery