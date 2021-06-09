Selena Gomez in 'No Rush' to Start Dating and Settle Down, Source Says

Selena Gomez is living her best single life, for now. A source tells ET that the singer is in "no rush" to start dating or settle down and is focusing on her career and mental health.

"Selena has continued to stay focused and busy in terms of her life and career. She is in a great place and really feels like she knows herself at this point. She wants to ensure that she's doing things that help her mental health and personal well-being. She has been working so much on herself over the years. She wants to make sure that she's in a safe and confident space altogether before jumping into dating anyone seriously," the source tells ET.

Gomez most recently opened up about her mental health in a new campaign titled Mental Health 101, for Rare Impact by her makeup line, Rare Beauty. The campaign is dedicated to connecting people with the resources they need to get support and educate themselves on mental health. Gomez explained on her social media that the initiative is "close to my heart" as she has dealt with her own struggles over the years.

Causes like Mental Health 101 are at the forefront of Gomez's priority list, and while the "Baila Conmigo" singer considers herself "very traditional," she's not looking for anything serious at the moment.

"Selena is very traditional, she would love to find 'her person' and get married and have a family one day," a second source said. However, the source added, "She is not looking for something serious now and is in no rush to settle down as her priority continues to be her health, career and philanthropy work."

The source continued, "She has worked so hard on her physical and mental health over the past few years, and she knows she must be the healthiest version of herself if she's going to share her life with someone else, so she will only get involved in a serious relationship when she feels ready."

Gomez was last linked to NBA player Jimmy Butler late last year, with a source telling ET at the time that Gomez is single and keeping her options open.

