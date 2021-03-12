Selena Gomez has released new music! The star dropped her first Spanish EP Revelación on Friday, and in addition to the new tracks, fans can shop exclusive merch styles on Amazon Music's new Artist Merch Shop.

Gomez's Revelación capsule collection includes the full EP (Amazon Music Prime, MP3 or audio CD), collectable box set, three graphic tee designs, a hoodie and hat. You can also shop merch from her previous music such as Rare.

Amazon launched the Artist Merch Shop so fans can shop music and merch from their favorite artists all in one place. On the Amazon Music app, customers will see their merch, songs, albums, live streams and music videos all together. Other participating artists include Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, J. Balvin, Gucci Mane, Coldplay, Kiana Ledé and Zayn.

Revelación features seven tracks and collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers and DJ Snake.

"This new music is a labor of love for all of my Latin fans," Gomez said in a statement released with the EP. "Whether you speak Spanish or not, I hope you can feel the emotion and passion. For me, that is the beauty of Latin music."

Shop the Selena shop on Amazon.

Selena Gomez 'Revelación' EP Amazon Selena Gomez 'Revelación' EP The seven-track EP is Selena Gomez's first Spanish album. $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Box Set Amazon Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Box Set This collectible 'Revelación' box set includes the CD EP in a mini jacket, a poster, 20-page mini book with photos, lyrics and credits, and four litho prints. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52) Buy Now

Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset T-Shirt Amazon Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset T-Shirt A baby pink tee, featuring a sunset mural. The design is also available in white. $30 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset Hoodie Amazon Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset Hoodie A cozy hoodie with "Selena Gomez" on the front and the sunset mural on the back. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Dad Hat Amazon Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Dad Hat A trendy dad hat-style cap with 'Revelación' in a gradient shade. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Launches Spring Collection

Selena Gomez Addresses Aaron Dominguez Romance Rumors

Selena Gomez Is 'So Grateful' After Release of Her First Spanish EP