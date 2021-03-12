Style

Selena Gomez's 'Revelación' EP Is Out Now! Shop the Amazon Music Exclusive Merch Collection

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
selena-gomez-revelacion-1280
Amazon

Selena Gomez has released new music! The star dropped her first Spanish EP Revelación on Friday, and in addition to the new tracks, fans can shop exclusive merch styles on Amazon Music's new Artist Merch Shop

Gomez's Revelación capsule collection includes the full EP (Amazon Music Prime, MP3 or audio CD), collectable box set, three graphic tee designs, a hoodie and hat. You can also shop merch from her previous music such as Rare

Amazon launched the Artist Merch Shop so fans can shop music and merch from their favorite artists all in one place. On the Amazon Music app, customers will see their merch, songs, albums, live streams and music videos all together. Other participating artists include Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, J. Balvin, Gucci ManeColdplay, Kiana Ledé and Zayn

Revelación features seven tracks and collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers and DJ Snake. 

"This new music is a labor of love for all of my Latin fans," Gomez said in a statement released with the EP. "Whether you speak Spanish or not, I hope you can feel the emotion and passion. For me, that is the beauty of Latin music."

Shop the Selena shop on Amazon.

Selena Gomez 'Revelación' EP
'Revelación' by Selena Gomez
Amazon
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' EP
The seven-track EP is Selena Gomez's first Spanish album. 
$13 AT AMAZON
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Box Set
'Revelación' Box Set by Selena Gomez
Amazon
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Box Set
This collectible 'Revelación' box set includes the CD EP in a mini jacket, a poster, 20-page mini book with photos, lyrics and credits, and four litho prints. 
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52)
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset T-Shirt
Selena Gomez Revelación Mural Sunset T-Shirt
Amazon
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset T-Shirt
A baby pink tee, featuring a sunset mural. The design is also available in white. 
$30 AT AMAZON
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset Yellow Band Tee
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset Yellow Band Tee
Amazon
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset Yellow Band Tee
A cute yellow band t-shirt with oversized fit. 
$30 AT AMAZON
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset Hoodie
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset Hoodie
Amazon
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Mural Sunset Hoodie
A cozy hoodie with "Selena Gomez" on the front and the sunset mural on the back. 
$60 AT AMAZON
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Dad Hat
Selena Gomez Revelación Dad Hat
Amazon
Selena Gomez 'Revelación' Dad Hat
A trendy dad hat-style cap with 'Revelación' in a gradient shade.
$25 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Launches Spring Collection

Selena Gomez Addresses Aaron Dominguez Romance Rumors

Selena Gomez Is 'So Grateful' After Release of Her First Spanish EP

 