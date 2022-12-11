Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin and Martin Short During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue
Steve Martin and Martin Short had one very special guest in the building, during their Saturday Night Live monologue. Martin, 77, and Short, 72, each made their return to Studio 8-H for season 48 of the sketch comedy series. The duo opened their set by reflecting on their numerous hosting gigs.
"Steve, how many times have you hosted?" Short, asked. "Well, I haven’t really thought about it," Martin replied before telling the band to "hit it."
The band played some background music and clips rolled as it was revealed that the comedian has hosted 16 times. Martin asked Short the same question. And while the band played, clips revealed a big number three -- for Short’s much shorter hosting count.
The comedy duo kept things hilarious as they went into a bit that saw them eulogizing each other.
"Wow, not much of a turn out," Martin quipped. The duo followed up with jabs at each other’s careers, before Short reflected on what Martin’s kids would possibly say about him in the end.
Martin ended the bit with a farewell to his comedy partner.
"Now that Marty is gone, who will I ever work with?" Shortly after, Selena Gomez made her reveal to help her Only Murders in the Building co-stars kick-off the show.
Gomez along with Kieran Culkin joined the duo as they reprised their Father of the Bride roles for a sketch. During the show, Short and Martin appeared as teachers, a caroling duo and a mall Santa and his elf.
Brandie Carline was the musical guest. The GRAMMY-winning singer performed "The Story" and "You and Me on the Rock."
Saturday’s episode was the second time that Martin and Short hosted the series together. In 1986, the pair were joined by Chevy Chase as they led the show.
Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
