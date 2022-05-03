Selena Gomez Pokes Fun at Her Single Status on TikTok

Selena Gomez is okay with playing the fifth wheel. Gomez took to TikTok Monday night to poke fun at her single status during a night in with friends.

"No, I'm fine. I'm totally fine being single, it's a real thing. It's fine," Gomez tells the camera before panning over to her group of friends, all of whom were coupled off and looking lovingly at each other.

The Only Murders in the Building actress zooms in on the lovebirds before hilariously pointing the camera back at herself, as she stares off into the distance, while the giggles of her friends commence in the background.

The video ends with Gomez shooting the group an all-knowing look that suggests the singer might not be as "fine" as she claims.

Gomez is no stranger to making fun of herself. Just last month, she again took to TikTok to mock her dating life.

"The last time I was single I was 24 and the dating pool was everyone," Gomez, who turns 30 in July, hysterically mouthed, re-enacting Leslie Mann's iconic monologue from The Other Woman.

She continued, "And now it's like a puddle of age-appropriate men who are old and gross ,and I don't want to do that."

Gomez captioned the laugh out loud clip, "Me walking into my 30s, I’m ok with it tho."

The 29-year-old, who previously dated The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, once again had a laugh at her singledom in March, after she posted a video of herself mouthing the words to viral audio featuring a man reeling off a list of compliments in an effort to convince the woman he's talking to on the other end to go out with him.

In the audio, the man says she's pretty and compliments her smile. Thing is, the woman in the audio isn't buying what the man's selling, and Gomez alludes to that in the caption to her video as the reason why she remains single.

"Maybe this is why I'm single," she wrote in the caption. "Don't believe a damn word."

Gomez, who in the process also revealed a new hairdo with bangs that instantly drew rave reviews, put the dating rumors to rest after she was spotted out with entrepreneur Zen Matoshi at a Dua Lipa concert in New York that same month. Despite attending the concert together, multiple reports have confirmed that Gomez and Matoshi are just friends.

Selena Gomez Mocks Her Single Status on TikTok



